Gallatin County bars and restaurants to close

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

GALLATIN COUNTY — Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley issued an order for all restaurants, brew pubs, wineries, bars, tasting rooms and casinos to be closed effective tonight at 9:00 pm. through March 24, but will allow take-out and delivery service to operate. He has requested assistance from the Sheriff’s Office with this closure. Sheriff Gootkin will be available to reporters tomorrow morning at 10:00 am in the Detention Center Community Room to answer any questions.