Gallatin County City-Health Department sets up COVID-19 call center

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

Gallatin City-County Health Department (GCCHD) has opened a call center in response to Coronavirus (COVID-19). The call center is now live and will be available from 8 a.m. Mountain Time to 5 p.m. Mountain Time, Monday – Friday. Members of the public can call the line at (406) 548-0123 with any questions or concerns. Non-English speaking options are also available.

The call center will be staffed by GCCHD personnel, retired health care personnel, and current health care nurses. Members of the public should call the call center for general information about the Coronavirus, questions about testing, quarantining, travel, and all other general questions or concerns.

To help alleviate the high volume of calls, Health Department staff urges the public to consult the web site for the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention for general information about COVID-19. The call center is available for those who cannot find anwers online.

The GCCHD general main number ((406) 582-3100) is still available for all after-hours requests of the health department. However, people with general questions or mild symptoms are urged to use the call center line is the best tool for immediate response about COVID-19.

Health Officer Matt Kelley says, “The call center increases our ability to answer questions and concerns from the public as quickly as we can. I appreciate the response we have had from this community as we take steps to flatten the curve and slow the spread of this virus.”

To contact the call center members of the public should call 406-548-0123. For the most accurate local information about Coronavirus in Gallatin County visit https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/