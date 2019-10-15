SPONSORED CONTENT

Adult Education at Gallatin Gateway School District #35 originated in 2004. The purpose of the Gallatin Gateway Adult Community Education program is to provide a diverse range of quality and affordable programs that enhance and inspire our community to meet their personal needs and goals.

Our Adult Education classes are for adults and children 16 and older. Adults take classes for a variety of reasons including lifelong learning, skill acquisition for employment, leisure, health and fitness, or to simply have fun and socialize. Our adult classes are geared towards adults who are not concerned about receiving college credit. There are no tests, grades, or attendance requirements. You take classes because you want to learn in a relaxed environment.

As the program grows, we will strive to stay in touch with the latest trends in technology, fitness, recreation, arts, foreign languages, personal finance, and much more. This initial semester will be heavy in personal enrichment to encourage participation as we work to expand the program. We hope you will join us over the course of this year.

We have some fun courses coming up this fall to include drawing, meal planning, basic country two-step, sushi rolling, watercolor painting, stress relief and women’s beginning archery. Course descriptions are posted on our website where you can also register and pay. Please join us! www.gallatingatewayschool.com/adult-ed

Introduction to Drawing (4 weeks) Monday’s starting October 7th 5:30-7:30pm $48

($15 drop in rate available per class, but you must register and pay online)

Meal Planning Workshop October 16th 6:00-8:00pm

$15 *bring your significant other for free

Basic Country Two-Step October 18th 7:00-8:30pm $10pp or $15/couple

*held at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center

Sushi Rolling October 23rd 7:00-9:00pm $40/pp

Course taught by local expert Eric Bee, all materials provided

Watercolor Painting Monday’s in November (4th, 11th, 18th) 5:30-7:30pm $36

($15 drop in rate available per class, but you must register and pay online)

Running on Empty: Practical Strategies to improve Energy & Resilience

Wednesday November 13th 6:00-8:00pm $10 (Bring your significant other for free)

Women’s Beginning Archery Mondays & Tuesdays 12/9-10, 12/16-17 5:30-7:30pm $50

All equipment provided and set up.