Gallatin River Festival

As many of you know, Michael Hayes passed away suddenly at home on January 19, 2019. (http://www.startribune.com/obituaries/detail/0000294662/)

Please join us as we celebrate him in the place that always held his heart: Big Sky, Montana

We will host a party at Buck’s T-4 on Saturday, June 15th from 2pm-6pm and other events throughout the week.

Please message the Hayes family for lodging or logistics questions

Please spread the word to anyone who may wish to join in on celebrating an amazing man and friend.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2054726737977351/