Gallatin River Festival
EBS STAFF
The Gallatin River Task Force will host the 2019 Gallatin River Festival between June 28-30. The three-day event will kick off at Gallatin River Guides with the Pesca Fiesta from 4-6 p.m. with deals on gear, and food, with a complimentary beer. Saturday’s festivities will be held at the Big Sky Town Center Park from 4-8 p.m. The outdoor fair will feature a tasting garden hosted by the Montana Distiller’s Guild and music by the Bridger Creek Boys.
Visit gallatinrivertaskforce.org for more information.
