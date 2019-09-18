Gallatin River Task Force to host Wastewater Upgrade Feasibility Study meeting

GALLATIN RIVER TASK FORCE

BIG SKY – The Gallatin River Task Force is holding a public informational meeting about the feasibility of wastewater treatment upgrades at Buck’s T-4 Lodge at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19. The Task Force and their engineering consultants will address the purpose, goals and schedule for the feasibility study.

“Based on the priorities identified in the Big Sky Sustainable Watershed Stewardship plan and outreach meetings in the spring of 2019, the community is interested in learning more about potential options for upgrades in wastewater collection, treatment and reuse in Gallatin Canyon,” said Kristin Gardner, executive director of the Task Force. “There is an interest in updating and expanding a similar study completed in 2008 and to assess the feasibility of such upgrades.”

Karen Filipovich, project facilitator for the Task Force, stressed the importance of the study and active participation from canyon area residents. “The residents of the canyon area will determine their water and wastewater future, we are providing this initial forum to share the intent of this critical study so that residents are well informed moving forward.”

The study is funded by the Big Sky Resort Area District tax board and administered by the Task Force. An engineering consultant team of WGM and AE2S has been hired to execute the study and the entire process will be open for public comments. The study will be completed by April 2020.

For more information visit gallatinrivertaskforce.org or contact Karen Filipovich at 406-522-3819.