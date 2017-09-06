Camper trailers are perfect for traveling in the great outdoors without leaving the comfort of an open living space. While camper trailers are roomy and comfortable, they’re also heavy and will set you back about $10,000.

If you’re looking for a mobile living space that can fit in the back seat of your sedan and doesn’t break the bank, look no further than the NEMO Wagontop 6-person tent.

This an exceptional tent for the whole family to take on long road trips, or just to set up in the backyard. The 97- square-foot tent feels like a small home when you zip yourself inside, with a 27-square-foot vestibule ideal for plopping down one of your favorite camping chairs and watching the sunrise with morning coffee. The tent is tall enough for an adult to stand in—the interior height is 80 inches.

The Wagontop features taped seams and UV- resistant, waterproof ripstop polyester, so there’s no rain fly, making set-up and take-down a simple task for two people. At 23 pounds and 5 ounces, this is not the lightest option out there, but it comfortably fit a family of four during a multi-day river trip on the Middle Fork of the Salmon.

My only complaint is the lack of directions on how to set up this beast of a tent, but once we dialed in the set-up we found it to be ultimate Middle Fork family tent. – Henry Hall

$650, nemoequipment.com