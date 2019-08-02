Get the latest Explore Big Sky

Presented by Lone Peak Physical Therapy

The Short-Track is a lap format event. Racers pedal a one-mile loop course, as many times as possible in 20 minutes. Family-friendly, with multiple age and skill categories. Kids + Juniors races included. Fun to spectate, as the entire course is within walking and viewing distance for fans.

REGISTRATION OPENS ON MONDAY, JANUARY 7 at 10am MST

https://www.facebook.com/events/1969810029990358/