Get the latest Explore Big Sky

Presented by Lone Peak Physical Therapy
The Short-Track is a lap format event. Racers pedal a one-mile loop course, as many times as possible in 20 minutes.
Event Details
Presented by Lone Peak Physical Therapy
The Short-Track is a lap format event. Racers pedal a one-mile loop course, as many times as possible in 20 minutes. Family-friendly, with multiple age and skill categories. Kids + Juniors races included. Fun to spectate, as the entire course is within walking and viewing distance for fans.
REGISTRATION OPENS ON MONDAY, JANUARY 7 at 10am MST