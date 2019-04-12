Get the latest Explore Big Sky

Music sounds better in the mountains. Spend the day on the slopes making first tracks before spending the evening tracking up the dance floor. bit.ly/2Qbd0pD
As always, Big Sky Big Grass
Music sounds better in the mountains. Spend the day on the slopes making first tracks before spending the evening tracking up the dance floor. bit.ly/2Qbd0pD
As always, Big Sky Big Grass delivers an all-star lineup for 2019. Acts include: Big Grass seasoned vet Sam Bush Band, Nashville’s The Travelin’ McCourys, Drew Emmitt Band featuring the dynamic lead singer and mandolin player from Leftover Salmon, Jeff Austinn, formerly of Yonder Mountain String Band, Jacob Jolliff Band, mandolinist from Yonder Mountain String Band, Montana’s own The Lil Smokies, Grant’s Farm, an Americana band from Boulder, CO, Stomp-Grass tunes from Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, Bozeman roots-rock band The Hawthorne Roots and local acoustics of the Lone Mountain Trio.
Join us for the Third Annual Creek To Peak Mountain Soap Box Derby! It started with a simple idea and we made it happen. Presented by Creek To Peak Wear, this year’s race will be April 13, 2019 on Myers Lane in beautiful Livingston, Montana. Join us for some awesome fun and the biggest event of the year!
Don't go outdoors unprepared! Join us for a wilderness survival basics class by outdoor expert Chris Dover. She will discuss the skills you need and the items you should always
Don’t go outdoors unprepared! Join us for a wilderness survival basics class by outdoor expert Chris Dover. She will discuss the skills you need and the items you should always carry to survive an unexpected night (or two) in the outdoors. This is information every person should know! Chris Dover has been a Search and Rescue dog handler/trainer for over 30 years. She has also taught Wilderness Survival for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) program for 25 years. Chris taught in Bozeman Public Schools for 25 years and retired in 2018.
Pond Skim returns on April 20 to the Ambush Headwall. Get your best spring costume together and do some skimming, or come spectate and join the party! It’s time to celebrate an amazing season and party down! bit.ly/2RJdNOu