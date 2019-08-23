Connect with us

Glacier National Park reopens trails after bear disruptions

1 min ago

PHOTO COURTESY OF PEXELS.COM

ASSOCIATED PRESS

KALISPELL — Montana’s Glacier National Park has reopened three trails days after they were closed due to grizzly bear activity.

The Flathead Beacon reports that officials have reopened the Highline, Loop and Swiftcurrent Pass trails in the Granite Park area.

Officials say the Granite Park Campground area remains closed.

Park staff received several reports from visitors of encounters with a bear or bears Sunday.

The park says the behavior was consistent with bears being disturbed and frustrated by humans.

Officials at the park say visitors should remain aware and watch for signs indicating bear activity and take precautions including carrying bear spray.

A social media post by the park says, “Glacier is bear country and hikers should be prepared to encounter bears on trail at any time.”

