The Bunker Deck and Grill, located at Big Sky Golf Course, offers weekend brunch, as well as lunch and dinner seven days a week. PHOTO BY MARK WEHRMAN

By Mark Wehrman EBS Contributor

Times are changing at Big Sky Golf Course. While we are known as the only golf course in Big Sky open for public play, we have so much more to offer. On July 28, we hosted our first-ever wedding, which took place on the driving range tee box. From events and food, to clinics and league play, the Big Sky Golf Course has you covered.

The Bunker Deck and Grill, located in the clubhouse, boasts the best deck in town, according to our locals. The Bunker Grill is now offering brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., complete with bottomless mimosas. The Bunker also has a lunch and dinner menu offered daily.

The Big Sky Golf Course offers weekly golf clinics that are open to anyone and don’t require preregistration. There are ladies clinics every Tuesday at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. We also have an open group clinic at 12 p.m. on Saturday. The professional golf course staff also offers private and group instruction for both adults and juniors.

The pro shop offers a variety of clothing from men’s and women’s polos, pants, shorts, skorts, hats, visors, golf balls, shoes, clubs, sunglasses, accessories and more. We even have a club repair station with the ability to re-grip clubs and shorten or lengthen shafts.

The golf course now has league play on Wednesday nights, along with many open tournaments. We have a large practice range with two putting greens and another small practice green with a practice bunker. The practice range is open to all, and you don’t have to be playing golf that day to use.

To top it all off, we’re very fortunate to frequently see wildlife on the course with the most common being moose, elk, fox, Canada geese, sandhill cranes and even the occasional bear.

Certainly, the Big Sky Golf Course is the place to be in the summer months in Big Sky, even if you’re not a golfer.

Mark Wehrman is the PGA Head Professional at the Big Sky Golf Course.