Golf Tips from a Pro: Get a lesson

Mark Wehrman EBS GOLF COLUMNIST

Now is the time to take a lesson.

Every year we start another golf season here in Big Sky, I think about setting goals to improve my game. These goals vary each year. They range from becoming a better putter, driving the ball straighter, improving my short game (chipping and pitching) or just simply recording lower scores.

Most of the time I can’t achieve these goals on my own. I employ the help of my assistant professional Tom Conway, or sometimes just the eyes of someone I am playing with to tell me if what I feel is actually what I am doing. Pros need pros too, and so do you. Bottom line, if you are excited about another summer of golf and want to get better you should take a lesson or lessons now so you have some direction going forward. That is where we come in.

We have two teaching professionals here at Big Sky Golf Course: Mark Wehrman, PGA Head Professional, and Tom Conway, Assistant Professional. Tom and I offer private lessons, group clinics, multi-day junior camps, junior golf instruction for Camp Big Sky and on-course playing lessons. Private lessons can last anywhere from 30 minutes to one hour.

On Tuesdays, we offer ladies clinics at 10:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. There is no advanced sign-up necessary. Just show up and check in at the pro shop. We also offer a clinic on Saturday that is open to all—men, women and juniors. Both of the clinics feature a game improvement schedule with skill-building exercises in areas like basic setup fundamentals, full swing, putting, chipping, pitching, bunker play and trouble shots. We also offer a series of three or six private lessons where we will build a practice/training schedule for you that will encompass all areas of the golf game.

Golf should be fun and from my personal experience, the better I play the more fun I have. I’m not saying that golf isn’t fun if you are not a good player because no one should keep score if they don’t want to. But if you do enjoy golf and want to improve, taking a lesson from a PGA Professional is the fastest way to reach your goals!

Mark Wehrman is the Head Golf Professional at the Big Sky Resort Golf Course and has been awarded the PGA Horton Smith Award recognizing PGA Professionals who are model educators of PGA Golf Professionals.