By Mark Wehrman EBS Contributor

As the season is winding down, I thought I would remind everyone of our last two tournaments of the year.

On Saturday, Sept. 22, we’ll host the fifth annual IceHouse Open. This tournament is a fundraiser for the Big Sky Skating and Hockey Association. Throughout the years, the IceHouse Open has raised $5,000 annually, with the overall goal of raising $100,000. This is the amount needed for an artificial ice surface that would ensure a much longer winter season of ice activities for the Big Sky community.

The format is a four-person “one club scramble,” with each team getting to use a combination of four clubs. Players may use their own clubs, but the size has to be the same for all four. The registration fee includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, flag prizes, awards and entrance to the dinner that follows. Mulligans and string by the foot will be available for purchase at the time of check in. Golf will commence with a noon shotgun start.

Call (406) 995-5780 to sign up.

The final tournament of the 2018 season will be played at noon on Saturday, Sept. 29, as the seventh annual Okotberfest Ironman Open. The format is a 2-person scramble with a chance to play Big Sky Golf Course at its toughest, with the hole locations cut in the most difficult places and the yardage stretched out to the longest possible setup.

This year, we’ll be waiting until after the Ironman is played to aerate the greens, so expect an ever-tougher challenge putting the ball. The registration fee includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, flag prizes, awards, and entry to the authentic Oktoberfest dinner that follows.

This tournament will happen on the second-to-last day of the 2018 season, with the golf course officially closing Oct. 1. Don’t miss the last chance of the season to play the Big Sky Golf Course with a fun but competitive format open to all golfing abilities.

Visit bigskyresort.com/summer-activities/golf to learn more.

Mark Wehrman is the PGA Head Professional at the Big Sky Golf Course.