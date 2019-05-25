Golf Tips from a Pro: New season brings improvements

By Mark Wehrman EBS GOLF COLUMNIST

Another golf season is upon us.

On May 18, the Big Sky Resort Golf Course opened up for another summer season of golf. Getting excited for another season of golf is never hard but with some new additions to the operation this year our stoke level is at an all-time high.

Continuing with the Big Sky 2025 plan, we are making some exciting additions and changes to the course and operation this year. We have started some cart path paving which will be completed, weather dependent, by the end of the May. These improvements will take place on holes 8 and 9, and 17 and 18. We are renovating the right side of hole 3, a long par three, to make the area more player-friendly with better turf and more open space to land the ball from the tee shot.

We have received 40 new EZ Go golf carts bringing our total fleet size to 60 carts. We have made additions to the practice range with a new range picker car and also a new water cooler station at the top of the newly built steps. Back to the course, we are improving some bunkers and are also trimming some trees and bushes to improve sight lines and overall aesthetics.

In the pro shop, you will find brand new display racks featuring the latest fashion trends with clothing from manufacturers like Travis Mathew, Puma, Adidas, Under Armour, Sun Mountain and EP Pro. On the equipment side, you will find the latest technology from Callaway. We have the new Epic Flash drivers and 3 metals, Rogue hybrids, Mack Daddy wedges and all of the best-selling models of Odyssey putters. All of these additions give the pro shop a whole new look and we encourage you to come check out the new merchandise.

At the Bunker Bar & Grill, we have a new menu with exciting daily specials featuring quality food at an affordable price. The deck is looking better than ever with new cushions, chairs and umbrellas. Brunch will be offered again on the weekends starting in late June and going through the month of August. Come enjoy the “best deck in town” anytime to soak in some sunshine, watch some golf, have a delicious cocktail and food, and enjoy the beautiful mountain scenery that we all moved here to enjoy. You might even see one of our resident moose that frequently grace the willows below the clubhouse.

Yes, as you can see we are setting up for another banner year at Big Sky Resort Golf Course and we invite all of you to come out to the course and share in our excitement!

Mark Wehrman is the Head Golf Professional at the Big Sky Resort Golf Course and has been awarded the PGA Horton Smith Award recognizing PGA Professionals who are model educators of PGA Golf Professionals.