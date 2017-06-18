Mark Wehrman shows off one of Big Sky Golf Course’s four new GolfBoards, which can help speed up the pace of play. PHOTO BY TOM CONWAY

By Mark Wehrman EBS Contributor

When most people think of golf they think of stuffy old country clubs, plaid, pleated pants, hard collared shirts, and a long slow game that’s too expensive. Well, I’m here to tell you that the times are changing and Big Sky Golf Course is intent on leading that charge.

The two biggest challenges in golf are time and money. Playing 18 holes takes too much time, and green fees and equipment are too expensive. At Big Sky Golf Course we have a more relaxed dress code by only requiring golfers to wear collared shirts, and jeans are allowed. You can play music on the course, as long as the decibel level is only heard in your group.

You can play five, nine, 13 or 18 holes. No one has to keep score and if you want to drop your ball on the other side of a hazard we encourage you to do so. Whatever you want to do to increase your enjoyment on the course we recommend it.

The biggest change this season at Big Sky Golf Course is the purchase of four brand new GolfBoards. The GolfBoard is new to the industry and it’s like having your own personal golf cart. It rides like a skateboard or snowboard and is controlled by leaning towards your toes or heels to turn. There is a stability bar to hang on to with a small throttle control that can power you up to a maximum speed of 10 mph. The handle bar also acts as a bag stand for your clubs, and you have your own cooler and cup holder on the board as well.

The most exciting thing about the GolfBoard is its ability to speed up your round. Myself and two others played 18 holes on the boards recently and we finished in less than two-and-a-half hours. We never were rushing and we all found it much easier to focus on our own game versus the distractions that occur when riding in a golf cart with someone else. Not only is the GolfBoard something new and fun to golf, but it also parallels the culture that we love about Big Sky: skiing, snowboarding, biking, hiking and a general love for the outdoors.

Like I said earlier, the golf industry is changing for the better and Big Sky Golf Course is working to break down those old barriers and make the game more affordable, fun and less time consuming for everyone!

Mark Wehrman is the PGA Head Professional at the Big Sky Resort Golf Course.