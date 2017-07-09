The 2016 Big Brothers Big Sisters Celebrity Golf Tournament (pictured) at the Big Sky Resort Golf Course raised approximately $60,000 for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Gallatin County. Teams are full for this year’s June 9 and 10 event, but sponsorship spots were still available as of July 4.

The celebrity lineup includes former NFL players LeRoy Irvin and Tom Newberry; Chris Kirkpatrick, a founding member of music group NSYNC; coaches and staff from Montana State University Bobcat athletics association; celebrated Western artist Tom Gilleon; The Weather Channel meteorologist Paul Goodloe; NFL coaches Jeff and Brandon Fisher; and Mike Van Diest, Carroll College’s head football coach.

A Sunday, July 9, cocktail party at the Summit Hotel with a live and silent auction will accompany the golf tournament. All proceeds from the event will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Gallatin Valley. Visit bbbs-gc.org for more information.

PHOTOS COURTESY OF BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF GALLATIN COUNTY