Bullock extends statewide directives to respond to COVID-19 pandemic

Directives extended through April 24 to protect Montanans by slowing the spread of COVID-19

OFFICE OF GOV. STEVE BULLOCK

MONTANA – Gov. Steve Bullock today extended through April 24 directives he issued to protect Montanans from COVID-19 by slowing the spread of the virus in Montana. The directives were set to expire on April 10.

“We know that staying home will help to flatten the curve. For every person we take out of the chain of transmission of this virus, the more likely our health care facilities can handle the capacity to respond, and the more likely we can beat back this virus sooner rather than later,” Bullock said. “We stay at home to ensure that our health care workers and first responders have adequate time to receive the supplies to keep them, their patients, and their families safe. We stay home to protect Montanans in our rural communities and our rural health care workers who face long distances to access care.

“We also stay home so that we can more quickly rebuild to a thriving economy,” Bullock added. “It is not a choice between a healthy population and a healthy economy — the two go hand in hand. Managing this public health crisis now will help to prevent long-term consequences that could upend our economy for a longer duration and with a worse outcome.”

The extension covers the stay at home order, school closures, on-premises dining and beverage operations, eviction and foreclosure suspensions and the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for travelers coming into Montana for non-work-related travel.

Today’s directive extends the following mandates from April 10 through April 24:

Other directives issued or actions taken in response to the statewide emergency do not need to be extended as they will stay in effect for the duration of the emergency or even longer. Those actions include: designating childcare facilities as essential businesses, bolstering food security for Montana families, expanding telemedicine services to Medicaid patients, issuing emergency rules to make unemployment benefits accessible to workers laid off due to COVID-19, emergency loans for small businesses through the Small Business Administration, and calling for the census deadline to be extended until at least Sept. 30.