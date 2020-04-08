Governor Bullock issues waiver to help local and county governments access federal emergency relief funding

Directive will waive the 2 mill emergency levy requirement for counties and local governments to utilize funding through the federal CARES Act

GOV. STEVE BULLOCK

MONTANA – Governor Steve Bullock today issued a Directive to waive the current requirement that local and county governments implement a 2 mill emergency levy in order to access new funding coming to the state through the federal Coronvirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“Local and county governments are integral to the response to COVID-19,” Governor Bullock said. “Montana taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to pay a penalty to allow local and county governments to receive the aid passed by Congress to respond to the unprecedented economic situation caused by COVID-19.”

Governor Bullock’s Directive will waive the current statutory requirement that requires local and county governments to use all available emergency levies before they are able to access state emergency or disaster funding.

The federal CARES Act, which was passed and signed into law March 27, is expected to bring $1.25 billion into the state to support the response to COVID-19.