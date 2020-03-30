Governor Bullock statement on the 3rd and 4th COVID-19 deaths in Montana

GOV. STEVE BULLOCK

MONTANA – Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding two deaths of Montanans to COVID-19 in the state, making them the 3rd and 4th Montanans known to die from COVID-19.

“Losing two more Montanans to COVID-19 is a blow to our statewide community. Today’s news is a heartbreaking reminder to us all that we must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread of this disease. Montanans in every corner of our state are keeping the family and friends of these Montanans in our hearts.”

Notification of the deaths was provided by the Toole County Health Department today. Governor Bullock’s administration is aware of the concerns regarding impacts to the senior community in the county and has been working to deploy additional resources to the health care system.