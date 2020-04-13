Governor Bullock to Provide Emergency Rental Assistance to Families Hardest Hit by COVID-19

GOV. STEVE BULLOCK

MONTANA – Governor Steve Bullock today issued a Directive to provide emergency rental assistance to help families with limited financial resources make ends meet during the unprecedented economic situation caused by COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is taking a significant economic toll on families, businesses and our entire state, and finding ways to mitigate those hardships is one of my top priorities,” Governor Steve Bullock said. “For families that can’t make their housing payment right now because they’ve lost income due to COVID-19, this Directive will help prevent a months-long rent backlog from coming due all at once.”

The Directive adds to Governor Bullock’s temporary suspension of certain evictions, foreclosures and service disconnections by creating a program to provide rental assistance to households experiencing substantial financial hardship due to COVID-19. The Department of Commerce will announce details on eligibility and the application process on or before April 17, 2020.

The program will also include relief funds specifically for households with children eligible for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

The state is exploring additional funding options for families who are not TANF-eligible, including federal CARES Act relief money.

The Directive is effective through April 24.