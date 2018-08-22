Bozeman’s Grainhouse Art, a collective formed by Big Sky resident Liz McRae and three of her artist friends, will host a grand opening party on Aug. 24. PHOTO COURTESY OF GRAINHOUSE ART

Local artists open collective gallery space in Bozeman

EBS STAFF

Although Grainhouse Art opened their doors in early June, the founders are celebrating with an official grand opening party on Friday, Aug. 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Food trucks will be on site, beer and wine served, and a collaborative outdoor installation project will be underway.

Big Sky artist Liz McRae opened Grainhouse Art, an artist collective and gallery space in north Bozeman with fellow artist friends Molly Stratton, Anna Patterson and Laurel Hatch.

In addition to displaying the four artists’ distinctive, contemporary work, the gallery will showcase an outside artist each month, and have select items on consignment.

“We were all really wanting a place to not only show our work and see other beautiful work, but also where we could critique each other and learn together,” said McRae in a May interview with EBS, describing the vision behind Grainhouse Art. Although not sure exactly how the gallery will evolve, McRae sees a dynamic space of creative inspiration, with guest speakers, parties, outdoor movie screenings, and more.

Grainhouse Art is located at 601 E. Cottonwood Street in Bozeman. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Visit the Grainhouse Art Facebook page for more information.