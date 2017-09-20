Celebrate the kickoff of Lone Peak High School homecoming weekend with a parade through Town Center beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20. The festivities continue on Thursday, Sept. 21 when the school volleyball teams face off against Manhattan Christian, and on Friday, Sept. 22, when Big Sky’s football teams will take on Tri-Cities. The Ophir Miners kick off at 4 p.m. with Lone Peak playing at 7 p.m. PHOTO BY CARIE BIRKMEIER

Big Sky gears up for homecoming week

By Julia Barton EBS Editorial Assistant

BIG SKY– Lone Peak High School’s homecoming week is coming up, meaning there will be many events happening at the school and in the community you won’t want to miss.

Homecoming is an important week for both LPHS students and the Big Sky community at large. For LPHS Principal Alex Ide, this week is all about tradition, school spirit and Lone Peak pride. “It is celebrating our school and connecting with the community,” he said.

To kick off the festivities, students from both LPHS and Ophir Middle School will march in the Homecoming parade through Town Center on Wednesday, Sept. 20. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. and will include student-built floats, a royalty float and, of course, a generous share of candy. A pep rally will commence after the parade at Fire Pit Park to support the Big Horn football, volleyball and cheer teams, all of which will be seen in action later in the week. Community members are encouraged to come out and show their blue and white pride.

Local businesses are invited to show their school spirit by participating in the annual window-decorating contest. Winners will be announced at the pep rally.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, the junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams will face off against Manhattan Christian, a team that has historically been one of the top teams in the district. This is sure to be a good game, so mark your calendars and remember to wear blue. JV will start at 5 p.m. and varsity will take to the court at 6:30 p.m. On Friday, Sept. 22, Big Sky’s football teams will take on Tri-Cities. The Ophir Miners kick off at 4 p.m. and Lone Peak will square off against the Titans under the lights at 7 p.m. Cheer on the home team and help the Big Horn volleyball and football teams keep their winning records intact.

A big part of Homecoming is showing off school pride. “I’m proud of our school because it’s one of the best schools for academics in the state and I love that everyone focuses on academics, not sports all the time,” said LPHS student council president Liam Germain. “This is the one week where everyone focuses on sports. Everyone can unite over the same school spirit.”

LPHS welcomes the community to these events to show their support not only for the athletes, but the district as a whole. Students will attend the Saturday evening dance themed “A Night on the Town.”

“We have a great school we want to share with the world around us,” Ide said. “We are moving the district to great places. Great things are ahead.”

It’s shaping up to be an exciting week for everyone here in Big Sky. Don’t forget to come out and support your LPHS Big Horns!

Julia Barton, a senior at Lone Peak High School, will be lending her writing talent to the pages of EBS in the coming months.