GRTF makes way for additional water gauge on Gallatin River

EBS STAFF

A new U.S. Geological Survey stream gauge will be installed just upstream of the confluence between the West Fork of the Gallatin on the main stem of the Gallatin River.

The gauge, funded by USGS and resort tax funds allocated to the Gallatin River Task Force, will show how streamflow is changing over time, important information for tracking concentrations of pollutants in the river, and how water extraction and management practices in Big Sky affect the river, according to Kristin Gardner, GRTF executive director.

The USGS is still waiting for the agreement to be finalized by the Forest Service, after which they hope to install the gauge by early May, Gardner said.