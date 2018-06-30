EBS STAFF

The Big Sky Community Organization will begin their Hike and Learn series again this summer, where the community can get out on the trail with a guide to learn something new.

These interpretive, family-friendly hikes will take place every Tuesday on various trails in the area. A knowledgeable expert will provide insight into our local environment and ecology.

No reservations are necessary, simply arrive a few minutes early.

June 26; 10 a.m.

Guided Hike along Uplands Trail

This 2-mile trail is a steady climb to a higher elevation with a great view of Big Sky. We will complete the loop and finish at the same trailhead.

July 10; 10 a.m.

History Hike with Historic Crail Ranch at Crail Ranch Trail

The Crail Ranch Trail is 3 miles roundtrip. Compare current views with landscape views through the museum’s photo archives. There will be an optional tour of the Crail Ranch Homestead Museum after the hike.

July 17; 10 a.m.

Guided Hike along Little Willow Way and Black Diamond Trail

This route is just under 2 miles, starting out along the Middle Fork River on Little Willow Way before climbing moderate elevation on the Black Diamond Trail. Enjoy scenic views of the Community Park and Lone Mountain.

July 24; 10 a.m.

Wildflower and Weed Identification with the Gallatin Invasive Species Alliance at Ousel Falls Trail

Join plant experts for a hike at beautiful Ousel Falls and learn more about the native and nonnative vegetation that surrounds us.

July 31; 10 a.m.

Guided Hike on Beehive Basin Trail

Hike 6.6 miles to a pristine alpine mountain lake and enjoy great scenery, wildlife and vegetation along the way. Explore the latest trail added to the BSCO system and hear about planned improvements for the trailhead.

Aug. 7; 10 a.m.

Meadow History Hike with Historic Photography, Town Center to Ousel Falls Road Trail

Meet at the Town Center Fire Pit and hike along the meadow trails, learning about the ranching history of the South Fork and West Fork areas. This will be 5.6 miles roundtrip along a level, gravel trail.

Aug. 14; 10 a.m.

Your Forest at Work with the Natural Resource Council on Beehive Basin Trail

Explore our local forest ecology and learn to identify common trees and how they have evolved with wildlife and wildfire. Experts will be on hand to help identify wildflowers and invasive weeds.

Aug. 21; 10 a.m.

Guided Hike along Ralph’s Pass

Explore Big Sky’s newest trail and experience views of the South Fork of the West Fork, an alpine forest and shale created thousands of years ago. The hike will start at Ousel Falls Trail for an in-and-out hike that includes the connector trail, Ralph’s Pass.

Aug. 28; 10 a.m.

Guided Hike along Hummocks Trail

Enjoy a morning hike exploring the hummocks terrain and discover an alpine pond. This hike covers a variety of terrain and has a slight elevation gain. The hike is 3 miles roundtrip.

Sept. 4; 10 a.m.

Bird Walk and Identification at the South Fork Loop Trail

Spend the morning on a short hike through multiple habitats, attempting to identify different bird species by sight and sound. You’ll learn about bird identification, as well as how to use the terrain and your surroundings to help identify birds. Please bring binoculars.

To learn more about BSCO or to check for weather cancelations, visit bscomt.org.