Harbor’s Hero Run brings colors, capes to Town Center

By Doug Hare EBS STAFF

On June 8, superheroes, caped crusaders and runners with incredible superpowers ran the fifth annual Harbor’s Hero Run, a kid’s color run and a 5k jaunt around Town Center celebrating the life of Harbor deWaard.

Snow was in the forecast, but as Lone Peak High School science teacher Paul Swenson and his daughter Solae were kicking off the event, the sun came out just in time for the start of the race. At the “color stations,” participants were doused with purple and yellow chalk as they made their way toward the finish line.

“As is the case with most Big Sky events, the hardy locals came out to support the annual Harbor’s Hero Run in their hero attire despite snow and rain in the forecast,” Swenson said. “Although this year’s turnout was smaller than last year, the National Honor Society at LPHS was able to raise $4,000 through awesome support from sponsors and runners alike and help community children get involved in activities that might otherwise be out of reach. Thanks to Candice [Brownmiller] and Jaritt [deWaard] for continuing to let the community keep Harbor’s memory and spirit alive.”

Harbor deWaard was a 6-year-old boy who tragically passed away due to parainfluenza in January of 2015. The Harbor’s Hero Run race commemorates his life through his favorite things: the event’s purple logo—his favorite color, the colorful masks and capes—his love of superheroes, and the laughter and smiles of the participants reminiscent of his cheerful spirit and joy for life.

Sponsored by LPHS’s chapter of the National Honor Society, this year’s event raised funds for Women in Action’s camp scholarship fund.