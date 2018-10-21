‘Stage Fright Night’ slated for Oct. 28

EBS STAFF

The Lone Peak High School Thespians Club is hosting a fundraising event on Sunday, Oct. 28 at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center. Proceeds will support the production of the company’s spring musical.

The event, called “Stage Fright Night,” will have an afternoon session for children 8 years old and younger that begins at 3:30 p.m.; and a slightly scarier, evening option for kids 9 and up, that begins at 5:30 p.m. Both will include a Halloween theatrical performance, a costume fashion catwalk for all, plus dinner, games and spooky activities.

A spaghetti supper will be served following the show for the younger age group, and before the show and activities for the older children.

A donation of $20 for the afternoon event includes dinners, shows and activities for one child 8 and under and one adult guardian. A donation of $15 for the evening event includes dinner, shows and activities for one student age 9 or older.

Visit warrenmillerpac.org for more information.