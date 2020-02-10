Montana
High schools to offer girls wrestling, boys powerlifting in 2020
EBS STAFF
BILLINGS – The Montana High School Association executive board recently passed a proposal to add girls wrestling and boys powerlifting as sanctioned school sports. Both will be offered to schools that are members of MHSA—including Lone Peak and Bozeman high schools—beginning in the 2020-21 school year.
The decision comes amid an increasing interest in offering collegiate women’s wrestling programs at universities across the country.
Continue Reading