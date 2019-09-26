Connect with us

Historic snowfall predicted for region

According to The Weather Channel, residents of the northern Rockies should brace for a potentially historic snowfall over the weekend of Sept. 27, with blizzard conditions and over a foot of snow expected in some parts of Montana. The deluge of heavy, wet snow will come with power outages, damage to trees, high winds, record colds and negative impacts on travelers.

The system is expected to hit Big Sky with full force on Saturday, Sept. 28.

