Holiday tours bring art and design to Big Sky

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Big Sky community holiday festivities kick off on Saturday, Dec. 7, with the first annual Big Sky Open Studio Tour and the Big Sky Discovery Academy’s 2019 Holiday Home Tour.

The studio tour, hosted by the Arts Council of Big Sky, will commence at 11 a.m. and run until 6 p.m. Between locations in Town Center, Meadow Village, the canyon and Mountain Village, attendees will be treated to a free self-guided studio tour visiting 14 local artists. At each stop, artists will show off their work and walk through their unique creative processes while visitors enjoy light hors d’oeuvres. Custom stamps will be available at each studio for collection on a punch card, which will be used to enter participants in a drawing to win original artwork.

To cap off the day, the Big Sky Discovery Academy will host their fourth annual holiday home tour to raise funds for the private school. The tour, beginning at 3:15 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m., travels between three Big Sky homes, each offering architectural and holiday décor inspiration to visitors as well as drinks, hors d’oeuvres, an entrée and dessert in a progressive dinner format. Tour transportation is included in the $75 ticket but is only available on a first-come-first-serve basis. The tour will end at the Big Sky Discovery Academy, where a holiday bazaar will await gift shoppers.

Visit bigskyarts.com to download the studio tour guide. Visit bigskydiscoveryacademy.org for more information about the holiday home tour.