Connect with us

Outdoors

How to pet wildlife: Don’t.

Published

2 hours ago

on

In the wake of a 9-year-old girl getting launched into the air by a bison in Yellowstone National Park in late July and the goring of a teenager in North Dakota by a bison less than a week later, a video of a man petting one of the hulking mammals from a boardwalk in Yellowstone went viral on Aug. 7, eliciting rebuke from park officials. The following day, the National Park Service posted this witty and sarcastic graphic of a “wildlife petting chart,” underscoring that keeping a safe distance from wildlife not only protects humans but also wildlife. “Know the risks of getting too close to wild animals and how to avoid them,” the Facebook post read. GRAPHIC COURTESY OF NPS

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

august, 2019

Filter Events

23aug4:00 pm8:00 pm2019 Short-Track Event - The Shortie4:00 pm - 8:00 pm Big Sky BiggieEvent Type :Sports

24aug8:00 am2:00 pmBiggie 50/30 Mile Course Races8:00 am - 2:00 pm Big Sky BiggieEvent Type :Sports

More Events

Weather

Advertisements


Trending

X
X