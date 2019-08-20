How to pet wildlife: Don’t.

UPDATE 8/18/19

The kids have taken over the Short Track Event!

We didn’t have enough adult interest for the Short-Track event, but we have a lot of excited kids ready to race. We’re still holding the kids FREE race for 10-under at 5:30pm and the Juniors will race directly after, at approximately 6pm.

Our Short-Track Venue is at the Wilson Hotel Plaza – the same place as the BIGGIE Start/Finish Venue.

Short-Track XC Race

Friday Night Schedule

4:00pm: Short-Track XC Registration Opens

Racer Check-in for 50 and 30 Mile Courses Opens

5:30pm: Kids FREE Race (ages 9 and under)

6:00pm: Juniors STXC Race (ages 10-18)

9:00pm: Racer Check-in Closes

https://www.facebook.com/events/1969810029990358/