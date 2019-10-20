Hunting and Fishing Season Dates

Connect with us

Hunters bring out a deer from the field. PHOTO COURTESY OF MONTANA FISH, WILDLIFE AND PARKS

Oct. 12 – General antelope opens through Nov. 10; Pheasant opens through Jan. 1

Oct. 17-18 – Two-Day Youth Deer Hunt

Oct. 20 – Archery-only season closes for deer and elk

Oct. 26 – General deer, elk and mountain lion (without dogs) opens through Dec. 1

Nov. 15 – Bison opens through Feb. 15

Nov. 30 – Many rivers and streams close for fishing. See regulations for details.

Dec. 1 – Winter mountain lion (with dogs) opens through April 14

Ongoing:

Waterfowl, varied by district

Through Dec. 1: bighorn sheep, black bear, moose, mountain goat

Through Jan. 1: mountain grouse, partridge, sharp-tailed grouse, turkey

Through March 15: wolf

