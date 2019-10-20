Environment
Hunting and Fishing Season Dates
Oct. 12 – General antelope opens through Nov. 10; Pheasant opens through Jan. 1
Oct. 17-18 – Two-Day Youth Deer Hunt
Oct. 20 – Archery-only season closes for deer and elk
Oct. 26 – General deer, elk and mountain lion (without dogs) opens through Dec. 1
Nov. 15 – Bison opens through Feb. 15
Nov. 30 – Many rivers and streams close for fishing. See regulations for details.
Dec. 1 – Winter mountain lion (with dogs) opens through April 14
Ongoing:
Waterfowl, varied by district
Through Dec. 1: bighorn sheep, black bear, moose, mountain goat
Through Jan. 1: mountain grouse, partridge, sharp-tailed grouse, turkey
Through March 15: wolf
Weather
Trending
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Increased flights to Bozeman make trip to Big Sky easier than ever
-
Environment2 days ago
Black bear breaks into Big Sky car (with audio)
-
Environment5 days ago
‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (1) – 10/15/19
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Mi Pueblito brought the heat opening season