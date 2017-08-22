A quartet of touring Baroque soloists come together as the I-90 Collective for a special performance at the Padilla Home in Bozeman on Aug. 23. PHOTO COURTESY OF LIGHTED PATH PHOTOGRAPHY

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – The I-90 Collective, a quartet of touring Baroque soloists founded in 2009 on the oft-traveled highway between Seattle and Bozeman, comes together for a special performance at the Padilla Home in Bozeman on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 p.m.

The concert follows the influence of virtuoso Venetian musicians into the south of Germany, and Austria’s Innsbruck, and into England via an adapted manuscript of Italian madrigals. Sublimity and honesty infuse showcased works by Vivaldi, Purcell, Becker and other highly regarded 17th century composers.

Comprised of violinist Carrie Krause, who also serves as concertmaster of the Bozeman Symphony; Adriane Post, also on violin; cellist Paul Dwyer and lutist John Lenti, the I-90 Collective applies their fresh, improvisatory style to a repertoire that extends from the dawn of the Baroque to the works of Bach and Boccherini.

The group perform extensively across the country and abroad with many of America’s leading period-instrument ensembles, and have become known for their lively, informative, and interactive performances in intimate venues.

I-90 Collective performs Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 p.m. at the Padilla Home located at 67 Wade Lane in Bozeman. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Baroque Music Montana and Bozeman Symphony are also partnering to present “The Period Performance Workshop,” three days of chamber music coaching, orchestral performances, technique classes, masterclasses and period tales Aug. 25-27, at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Bozeman.

This summer’s workshop features special guest harpsichordist Benedict Williams of London’s Royal Academy; and faculty from the I-90 Collective. The workshop is open to professional and amateur players as well as high school students.

The workshop will culminate in a free concert featuring chamber and orchestral ensembles on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 4 p.m., also at First Presbyterian Church.

For more information visit i90collective.com or carriekrause.com.