EBS STAFF

Just before 3 p.m. today, the Big Sky Fire Department responded to a medical emergency near the confluence of Deer Creek and the Gallatin River.

A 20- to 25-year old male who had been swimming at Deer Creek, also known as the “Green Bridge,” was transported to the Lava Lake Trailhead by BSFD’s ground ambulance. From there, REACH Air Medical Services flew the seriously injured patient to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital in a helicopter.

BSFD chief Bill Farhat said the patient was still in very serious condition at 5:45 p.m.

Farhat said he cannot recall a similar swimming-related injury that’s taken place at that location in the last four or five years, but urged people to use caution when swimming there, particularly when diving and jumping. “Be extremely careful when doing that—it’s not always safe,” he said.