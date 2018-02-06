EBS Staff

Intermountain Opera Bozeman presents their first winter musical, Joe Masteroff and Sheldon Harnick’s “She Loves Me” with a multi-performance run at the Rialto theater. The string of performances kicks off with a special fundraising gala and preview performance on Wednesday Feb. 7, with regular performances over the following two weekends.

A crowd-pleasing romantic comedy, “She Loves Me” is based on the 1936 Miklós László play “Parfumerie.” The play has since inspired a great number of film and stage adaptations including the 1940 film “The Shop Around the Corner,” starring Jimmy Stewart; Judy Garland’s musical version “In the Good Old Summertime,” and most recently the 1998 rom-com “You’ve Got Mail,” starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.

At the heart of the story are Georg and Amalia, two sales clerks working in a small Hungarian perfumery. They spend their days quarreling, unaware that at night they write adoring love letters to one another like lonely, heartsick pen pals. The audience gets taken along on the exhilarating, and often confusing journey through the complexities of new love, while building up to Georg and Amalia’s discovery of each other’s identity.

A combination of national and local opera singers and musical theater performers make up the company of “She Loves Me.” Making their Intermountain Opera debuts are Soprano Jazmin Gorsline as Amalia, and Baritone Kyle Pfortmiller as Georg. “She Loves Me” is directed by D.J. Salisbury, with Cynthia Meng as music director.

The opening fundraising gala on Wednesday, Feb. 7 begins at 6 p.m. with a preview performance of “She Loves Me” to follow at 7:30 p.m. All proceeds from the evening will support Intermountain Opera’s future winter musical productions. Reservations for this event are required.

“She Loves Me” will run Friday, Feb. 9 through Sunday, Feb. 11; and Thursday, Feb. 15 through Sunday, Feb. 18. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 3 p.m. All performances will be at the Rialto theater, located at 10 W. Main St. in downtown Bozeman.

Call the Intermountain Opera Bozeman office at (406) 587-2889 for tickets, or visit intermountainopera.org. Remaining tickets will be for sale at the door beginning one hour before show time.