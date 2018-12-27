ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

The Arts Council of Big Sky is welcoming back International Guitar Night to the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center on Sunday, March 3, and tickets are on sale now.

International Guitar Night is the world’s premier touring guitar festival, each show bringing together the most interesting and innovative acoustic guitarists to exchange musical ideas in a public concert setting. Each year, the show features a new cast of luminaries from around the world for special concert tours of North America highlighting the diversity of the acoustic guitar.

This 19th year of the tour will feature guest host, and Italy’s explosive contemporary showman, Luca Stricagnoli, who will be joined by two of France’s acclaimed young prodigies—swing guitarist Antoine Boyer and flamenco guitarist Samuel “Samuelito” Rouesnel. Also appearing will be the ground-breaking Turkish fretless guitarist, Cenk Erdoğan.

Stricagnoli is an acoustic guitarist known for his unique style and innovative playing techniques. His original approach to music has garnered him over 100 million views on YouTube and sold-out shows around the world. Being a disciple of such masters as Mandino Reinhardt and Francis Moerman, Boyer has drank from the most authentic sources of gypsy jazz. In 2012 Boyer was named “Guitarist of the Year” by Guitarist Magazine, the first gypsy jazz guitarist to receive the honor.

Samuelito first picked up a guitar at age 7 and followed a dual path of classical and flamenco guitar, studying at the prestigious Conservatoire de Caen in Normandy. Deeply attached to the flamenco tradition, both as an interpreter and composer, this young guitarist plays very personal music, and his artistic talents have been sought for other kinds of projects such as film scores, album collaborations, master classes, and magazine tutorials.

Cenk Erdoğan was born in Istanbul in 1979. In 1997, he won a four-year scholarship at Istanbul Bilgi University for Music Composition, where he graduated with first class honors. Since then Cenk has performed around the globe playing Turkish fretless guitar. He has also been a leading fretless guitar educator, setting up classes, workshops, and a website dedicated to the subject.

The evening will feature each artist playing individually, as well as duos, trios and the full quartet performing a fun and musically diverse program.

For more information visit bigskyarts.org. The doors for this show open at 6:30 p.m. and the begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are available at warrenmillerpac.org.