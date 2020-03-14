Introducing: Civic Engagement Sidebar

EBS STAFF

Here at the Explore Big Sky office, we occasionally have folks in the community reaching out and wondering why our reporters did (or didn’t) ask a specific question at a public Big Sky board or organization meeting.

Our team strives to report accurately and fairly on each public meeting we attend, but the reality is that people will always have questions outside of what we ask.

What we can promise, however, is that in our reporting we’ve found that most board members and staff hosting these meetings are eager to engage with the public. They don’t want an “us versus them” relationship—they seek transparency and conversation; in the end, deeper understanding only strengthens our community and its initiatives.

So we’re calling on you, the public, to do your part too: become civically engaged.

Are you frustrated with a policy? Want to congratulate an organization on its successes, and add a piece constructive criticism? Simply want to meet and listen to the people that make decisions that directly impact you and, in some instances, your finances?

Then become civically engaged.

The EBS team is introducing a new feature to the newspaper, the “Civic engagement sidebar,” which will announce the various public meetings occurring within our two-week paper cycle, along with a location and start time.

We hope to see more of you in the crowd, asking the questions that matter most to you. The future of a healthier, happier Big Sky depends on it.

Want to include your organization’s meeting? Email us at media@outlaw.partners with a subject line “CIVIC ENGAGEMENT SIDEBAR”