Iowa State administrator named dean of Montana State University’s Graduate School

3 hours ago

MSU NEWS SERVICE

An administrator and professor of nuclear physics from Iowa State University will be the next dean for the Graduate School and associate vice president of research at Montana State University.

MSU officials announced today that Craig Ogilvie has been named dean and associate vice president after a national search. Ogilvie will begin at MUS on August 1.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Ogilvie to this important leadership role in our Graduate School.” Said Robert Mokwa, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost. “Ogilvie’s innovative ideas and experience of recruiting graduate students, strengthening and broadening connections between research and graduate education and his knack for building strong relationships with faculty across campus stood out during his interview.”

“I am excited to join the graduates, students, postdocs, staff and faculty at MSU,” Ogilvie said.

