Italy’s Luca Stricagnoli headlines Guitar Night at WMPAC

For those who attended the last Big Sky performance of International Guitar Night in 2017, watching Luca Stricagnoli play was likely a highlight. This year, the young Italian returns to host the event along with three other international players on Sunday, March 3, at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center.



Stricagnoli, born and raised in Italy, is an acoustic guitarist known for a unique style and innovative playing techniques. His original approach to music has garnered him over 100 million views on YouTube and sold-out shows around the world. Using up to five guitars in the same piece, modified capos, and self-conceived stratagems, Stricagnoli’s performance are unique and unpredictable.



“Watching Luca play is nothing short of mind-blowing,” said Arts Council of Big Sky Executive Director Brian Hurlbut. “It’s truly a treat to be able to bring such an incredible artist here to Big Sky.”



Stricagnoli’s music has been featured in countless magazines and TV channels and has grabbed the attention of world-famous artists such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Walk Off the Earth. He recently released his new album, “What if?,” in which he explores more approaches to guitar playing. The first track of the album, featuring a guitar invented by him and designed by Davide Serracini, obtained viral success with over 40 million views online and was published by magazines such as NME, Spiegel and La Repubblica.



International Guitar Night is the world’s premier touring guitar festival, each show bringing together the most interesting and innovative acoustic guitarists to exchange musical ideas in a public concert setting. In addition to Stricagnoli, this 19th year of the tour features two of France’s acclaimed young prodigies—swing guitarist Antoine Boyer and Flamenco guitarist Samuelito. Also appearing will be Turkish fretless guitarist, Cenk Erdoğan.



The evening will feature each artist playing individually, as well as duos, trios and the full quartet performing a fun and musically-diverse program.



