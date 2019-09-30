Jackson Hole Mountain Resort to switch to wind

EBS STAFF

JACKSON – Jackson Hole Mountain Resort announced on Sept. 17 that the ski resort is transitioning to green power for all of its electricity needs. All year-round operations at the resort, including mountain ski lifts, facilities and base areas, will be powered through Lower Valley Energy’s 100 percent Green Power program, with energy sourced from wind power in Idaho’s Horse Butte Wind Farm.

“As a recognized ski industry leader, Jackson Hole’s unique position as a sought-after, global, big mountain resort destination, coupled with immediate proximity to North America’s most celebrated National Parks, makes JHMR a fitting candidate for incorporating green power,” the resort said in a statement.