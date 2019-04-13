Connect with us

Jackson Hole plastic bag ban effective April 15﻿

8 hours ago

As of April 15, the free distribution of single-use plastic bags will be prohibited in Jackson Hole. PHOTO COURTESY OF PEXELS.COM

JACKSON HOLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

In January 2019, the Town of Jackson passed an ordinance banning the free distribution of single-use plastic bags. On April 15, this ban will be officially instituted.

No grocer or large retailer within town limits shall provide a single-use disposable plastic bag to a customer at the point of sale. Effective November 1, 2019, no retailer or retail store shall provide a single-use disposable plastic bag to a customer at the point of sale. This excludes vendors at a farmer’s market, fast food restaurants, art galleries and art fairs.

Other bag exemptions include non-checkout product bags – such as dry cleaner bags, newspaper bags, door hanger bags, bags provided by pharmacists to contain prescription drugs, bags used by consumers inside stores to package bulk items including: fruit, vegetables, nuts, grains, candy or small hardware items.

