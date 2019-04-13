Jackson Hole plastic bag ban effective April 15﻿

JACKSON HOLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

In January 2019, the Town of Jackson passed an ordinance banning the free distribution of single-use plastic bags. On April 15, this ban will be officially instituted.

No grocer or large retailer within town limits shall provide a single-use disposable plastic bag to a customer at the point of sale. Effective November 1, 2019, no retailer or retail store shall provide a single-use disposable plastic bag to a customer at the point of sale. This excludes vendors at a farmer’s market, fast food restaurants, art galleries and art fairs.

Other bag exemptions include non-checkout product bags – such as dry cleaner bags, newspaper bags, door hanger bags, bags provided by pharmacists to contain prescription drugs, bags used by consumers inside stores to package bulk items including: fruit, vegetables, nuts, grains, candy or small hardware items.