Jackson Hole’s largest elk herd grows after slow hunt

By Mike Koshmrl JACKSON HOLE NEWS & GUIDE

JACKSON, Wyo. – (AP) Jackson Hole’s largest elk herd is thriving and appears to have grown slightly over the past year after hunters had a historically tough time finding animals and filling tags.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department harvest data for 2019 estimates that 794 hunters who targeted zones roamed by the Jackson Elk Herd found success and filled their freezer, according to the “Jackson Hole News & Guide.”

The 30-year average harvest in the Jackson Herd is 2,098 elk, though the kill hasn’t surpassed 2,000 since the early 2000s.

This is a shortened version of the original story. Visit https://www.jhnewsandguide.com/the_hole_scroll/jackson-hole-s-elk-herd-thriving-as-hunt-historically-slow/article_097cd104-6396-558f-8665-e844a80df192.html to read the full article.