The Jamie McLean Band will perform Friday of Big Sky Ideas Festival, and Jamie McLean will talk and perform solo at the third annual TEDxBigSky on Jan. 26. PHOTO BY EVAN FELTS

By Bay Stephens EBS Staff Writer

BIG SKY – One morning, when he was 12 years old, Jamie McLean woke up and knew something he hadn’t the previous day: He should play guitar.

“I just sat up in bed and it was like a shot of lightning out of nowhere,” McLean said. His mom didn’t know what to do with her son’s new realization, intent on getting him to school, but for McLean, that was the beginning. He got a cheap guitar, took some lessons and never stopped playing.

“[It] came out of nowhere but I’m glad that it did,” he said.

A celebrated guitarist, vocalist and songwriter with gaining momentum, McLean “incorporates New Orleans soul, Delta blues, middle America roots and New York City swagger” into his music, as the bio on his website aptly puts it. He has been touring with four-time Grammy-award-winner Aaron Neville, renowned for his evocative and one-of-a-kind voice.

The Jamie McLean Band—comprised of bass, drums and McLean on guitar—will perform at the Big Sky Ideas Festival “preparty” Friday night, and McLean will close out TEDxBigSky the following night with a spoken and solo musical performance.

McLean gained much of his professional experience while playing with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, a New Orleans-based powerhouse that brings brass band music to a variety of genres. The group invited McLean to join when they met and jammed in Boulder, Colorado, in 2001. For the next six years, McLean lent his fiery guitar playing to the Dirty Dozen while living in New Orleans, a time he considers formative in his musical career.

He said this period taught him that music was more than good technique and flashy guitar solos.

“You [would] show up and you play this big solo that you think is just going to clean the house, and the saxophone comes in and just plays one long note with all his heart, and the place goes crazy,” McLean said. New Orleans was where he learned to play more with his heart and soul than his mind.

Eventually, McLean parted ways with the Dirty Dozen, moving to New York City to assemble his own band and create a platform for the original compositions he’d been writing.

The band first played in this area during the 2015 Big Sky PBR, then played again at the event in 2017 along with James McMurtry. The group most recently visited to perform at the Moonlight MusicFest afterparty in August, and every trip to the area has contributed to the band’s love for Montanan crowds.

“They’ve been amazing. I mean, it’s Big Sky Country, bigger sky, bigger crowds, bigger vibe,” he said. “It’s been phenomenal. People just generally seem excited.”

McLean said he was initially nervous when Eric Ladd, the CEO of Outlaw Partners (publisher of EBS), which produces TEDxBigSky and Big Sky Ideas Festival, asked him to present at TEDxBigSky. However, when he heard the theme for this year was “flow,” he knew it was in his wheelhouse, especially as it relates to songwriting.

“It’s a mysterious process, but [flow] definitely is a big part of songwriting, as well as the performance,” McLean said, adding that during some performances he feels like he can’t play a bad note, while other times it feels like he’s forgotten how to play guitar.

While performing live, McLean does his best to “get out of the way” of the music, letting the muse take the helm. He involves the crowd as much as possible, with a constant goal of getting the audience up and dancing. In songwriting, he also tries to get out of the way, but recognizes that when an idea presents itself, it’s time to roll up the sleeves and get to work crafting it into a song.

The Big Sky Ideas Festival will offer audience members the opportunity to witness both the big sound, vocal harmonies and dance-prompting rhythms of the band, as well the more intimate and personal side of McLean performing solo, which allows a storyteller element and provides a glimpse into McLean’s songwriting process.

Songwriting has been the primary focus of McLean’s over the past five years, and his latest record, “One and Only,” bears witness.

“People have come up to me and mentioned that this is their favorite record that I’ve done, how much they really love the songs, so I guess in that respect, [the focus on songwriting] really has paid off,” McLean said. “The crowd is responding to that.”

Songs from “One and Only” will comprise the bulk of the band’s Friday night performance as well as McLean’s Saturday night solo at TEDxBigSky.

“We’re psyched to get that,” McLean said of booking the Big Sky shows in January, noting that TEDxBigSky is circled as a highlight on the band’s calendar.