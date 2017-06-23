Jim Bridger Trail Run on June 24 features US Olympians

BRIDGER SKI FOUNDATION

The 23rd annual Jim Bridger Trail Run will take place in Bozeman at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 24. Beginning and ending at Sypes Canyon, the event is a rugged, 10-mile trail race with more than 2,000 feet of vertical climbs through the Bridger Mountain foothills. The nonprofit Bridger Ski Foundation hosts the event, and all proceeds benefit their ski programs.

For this year’s race, a number of U.S. Ski Team members are registered to run, including Olympians Jessie Diggins, Kikkan Randall, Ida Sargent, Liz Stephen, Sophie Caldwell, Andy Newell and Simi Hamilton.

Organizers are expecting a fast field, which also includes local Bozeman runners Mike Wolfe and Seth Garbett, the defending 2015 and 2016 champions. In the women’s field, Liz Stephen—whose 2007 time on the course is the second fastest women’s time on record—and 2015 women’s winner Aja Starkey will also toe the start line.

A number of Bridger Ski Foundation athletes will participate, along with runners from Montana and afar. Aid stations on the course will be staffed by Bridger Ski Foundation youth and coaches.

To watch the race, spectators must park at Springhill Sod Farm, at the corner of Springhill Road and Sypes Canyon Road, and use the race shuttle service. Rotating shuttles start at 7:30 a.m. and continue until the end of the event. No parking will be allowed at or near the Sypes Canyon trailhead. The first finishers will come through shortly after 10 a.m.

Visit bridgerskifoundation.org/jbtr for more information.