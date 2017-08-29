Proceeds help fund Grateful Music Foundation’s ukulele program in Big Sky schools

EBS STAFF

In celebration of the centennial anniversary of William F. Cody’s (aka Buffalo Bill) passing, Emmy Award-winning musician and part-time Big Sky resident Jim Salestrom presents a multi-media tribute to the iconic performer of the Wild West at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center.

The show, which Salestrom has performed nearly 20 times in Colorado, includes original Buffalo Bill songs Salestrom recorded in Nashville with Sam Bush and Chris Nole; a presentation of archived films and photographs; and items on loan from the Buffalo Bill Museum on Lookout Mountain in Golden, Colorado.

Salestrom will narrate the program and perform the original songs live.

Admission is free for kids 16 and younger and all proceeds from adult ticket sales benefit The Grateful Music Foundation’s ukulele program for Big Sky youth. The foundation has donated 12 ukuleles to Big Sky schools thus far with plans to donate additional instruments this year, including a guitar. Fall ukulele classes begin Sept. 1.

For more information email jim@jimsalestrom.com. or visit warrenmillerpac.org.