Join #TheGreatAmericanTakeout and support Big Sky restaurants

BIG SKY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, VISIT BIG SKY

Big Sky’s restaurants need our help! On March 24, we’re asking everyone in the community to show their support for Big Sky food providers and restaurants and their incredible employees by joining #TheGreatAmericanTakeout, eating at least one delivery or takeout meal. Join us and millions across the nation helping save our communities’ struggling restaurants and staff.

Here’s how you can help:

Hype it up. Post to social media encouraging your followers to participate in #thegreatamericantakeout on March 24 Rally the troops. Reach out to your community: friends, family, investors, vendors, clients, media, and brand ambassadors. Eat. On 3/24, order takeout or delivery from your favorite restaurant… and be sure to tip restaurant workers! Don’t forget to post a snap or video of your meal, tagged with #thegreatamericantakeout and #visitbigsky. Repeat. The Great American Takeout is only the beginning. Keep supporting your community’s restaurants and food purveyors by ordering takeout or delivery as often as you can.

Support the following Big Sky businesses that are continuing to serve:

Alberto’s Mexican Cuisine | 4 – 7pm | 406.995.2326

Blue Moon Bakery | 7am – 9pm | 406.995.2305

Blue Buddha Sushi Lounge | 5 – 9pm | 406.993.2583 | Closed M & T | Delivery available

By W.O.M. | 12 – 8pm | 406.995.2992 | Online ordering and delivery available

Cafe 191 | 406.995.3232

Caliber Coffee | 7am – 3pm | 406.995.7311

China Cafe | 5 – 9pm | 406.995.4488 | Closed W & Th

Copper Whiskey Bar | 4 – 7pm | 406.995.2233 – Family Style Take Away

Cosmic Cafe Bus | 8am – 5pm | 406.599.7269

Country Market |6:30am – 8pm | 406.995.4636 FREE delivery

Gourmet Gals | 406.995.7300 | Online Ordering

Hungry Moose | 6:30am – 8pm | Town Center: 406.995.3045 |Mountain – 406.995.3075 | FREE Delivery (orders must be $50 or more) | FREE Online Ordering for In-store Pick Up

Lotus Pad | 5:30 – 9pm | 406.995.2728 | Delivery (payments go directly to drivers)

Lone Peak Brewery | 11am – 10pm | 406.995.3939

Milkies Pizza | 4- 9pm| 406.995.2900

Mi Pueblito Taco Bus | 9am – 7pm | 406.223.6421

Ousel & Spur |4 – 8pm | 406.995.7175

Pinky G’s |12 – 8pm | 406.995.7492

Roxy’s Market |7am – 9pm | 406.995.7427 | FREE Delivery and FREE Online Ordering for Curbside Pick Up

Steele Pressed Juice | 9am – 1pm | 406.489.2900

The Rocks | 11am – 8pm | 406.995.2066

Beehive Basin Brewery | 3-6pm | 406.995.7444