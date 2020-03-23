COVID-19 News
Join #TheGreatAmericanTakeout and support Big Sky restaurants
BIG SKY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, VISIT BIG SKY
Big Sky’s restaurants need our help! On March 24, we’re asking everyone in the community to show their support for Big Sky food providers and restaurants and their incredible employees by joining #TheGreatAmericanTakeout, eating at least one delivery or takeout meal. Join us and millions across the nation helping save our communities’ struggling restaurants and staff.
Here’s how you can help:
- Hype it up. Post to social media encouraging your followers to participate in #thegreatamericantakeout on March 24
- Rally the troops. Reach out to your community: friends, family, investors, vendors, clients, media, and brand ambassadors.
- Eat. On 3/24, order takeout or delivery from your favorite restaurant… and be sure to tip restaurant workers! Don’t forget to post a snap or video of your meal, tagged with #thegreatamericantakeout and #visitbigsky.
- Repeat. The Great American Takeout is only the beginning. Keep supporting your community’s restaurants and food purveyors by ordering takeout or delivery as often as you can.
Support the following Big Sky businesses that are continuing to serve:
Alberto’s Mexican Cuisine | 4 – 7pm | 406.995.2326
Blue Moon Bakery | 7am – 9pm | 406.995.2305
Blue Buddha Sushi Lounge | 5 – 9pm | 406.993.2583 | Closed M & T | Delivery available
By W.O.M. | 12 – 8pm | 406.995.2992 | Online ordering and delivery available
Cafe 191 | 406.995.3232
Caliber Coffee | 7am – 3pm | 406.995.7311
China Cafe | 5 – 9pm | 406.995.4488 | Closed W & Th
Copper Whiskey Bar | 4 – 7pm | 406.995.2233 – Family Style Take Away
Cosmic Cafe Bus | 8am – 5pm | 406.599.7269
Country Market |6:30am – 8pm | 406.995.4636 FREE delivery
Gourmet Gals | 406.995.7300 | Online Ordering
Hungry Moose | 6:30am – 8pm | Town Center: 406.995.3045 |Mountain – 406.995.3075 | FREE Delivery (orders must be $50 or more) | FREE Online Ordering for In-store Pick Up
Lotus Pad | 5:30 – 9pm | 406.995.2728 | Delivery (payments go directly to drivers)
Lone Peak Brewery | 11am – 10pm | 406.995.3939
Milkies Pizza | 4- 9pm| 406.995.2900
Mi Pueblito Taco Bus | 9am – 7pm | 406.223.6421
Ousel & Spur |4 – 8pm | 406.995.7175
Pinky G’s |12 – 8pm | 406.995.7492
Roxy’s Market |7am – 9pm | 406.995.7427 | FREE Delivery and FREE Online Ordering for Curbside Pick Up
Steele Pressed Juice | 9am – 1pm | 406.489.2900
The Rocks | 11am – 8pm | 406.995.2066
Beehive Basin Brewery | 3-6pm | 406.995.7444