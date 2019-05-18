Entertainment
KGLT-FM comes to Big Sky this August
KGLT-FM
BOZEMAN – KGLT-FM, Bozeman’s Alternative Public Radio Station has been approved to expand coverage to Big Sky this August. The station’s new translator will broadcast from an existing site on Andesite Mountain, with a range encompassing Big Sky Resort and the Meadow Village at the same 91.9 frequency as in Bozeman.
KGLT-FM’s programming ranges from hip new indie artists to vintage folk, country, blues, rock ‘n’ roll and everything in between. “KGLT’s strength lies in its diversity,” says Marketing Director Ron Craighead. “We’ve never been a ‘format’ station. With a staff of over 84 live, volunteer DJ’s bringing their musical passions to the airwaves—and no playlists—there’s never a dull moment.”
KGLT-FM began broadcasting on the Montana State University Campus in 1968 as KATZ, a low-power station only available in close proximity to the MSU campus. In the early ‘70s, when a group of passionate students pushed for upgrading the signal to reach the broader Bozeman community, KGLT-FM 91.9 was born. Since then, KGLT-FM has spread across southwest Montana with translators in Helena, Livingston, Big Timber, Gardiner and Mammoth, and world wide streaming available streaming at KGLT.net.
“We are incredibly excited to be bringing live, free-form community radio to Big Sky with our new translator in August and look forward to being a part of the Big Sky community,” Craighead said.
To learn more, visit KGLT.net, or contact Ron Craighead at (406) 994-7091 or at ronc@montana.edu.