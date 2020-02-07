EBS STAFF

A Jackson Hole tradition to feed the soul of adrenaline junkies, the Kings and Queens of Corbet’s is a one-day competition that involves taking the 10-20 foot drop into Jackson Hole’s famous Corbet’s Couloir. The event requires a weeklong weather window from February 10-15 for optimal conditions and pits 24 of the world’s top skiers and riders against each other for the title, “King or Queen of Corbet’s.” Each competitor is granted two runs down Corbet’s with only the best run counting toward the grand prize.

If risking a broken neck for the title isn’t your thing and you still want to take a drive, there’s plenty left to do in Jackson this week, including Game Night at Elk’s Lodge or a Tribal Seeds show at the Pink Garter.