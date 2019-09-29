Lady Big Horns cruise past Rebels

Story and photos by Brandon Walker

BIG SKY – Temperatures outside the Bough-Dolan Athletic Center hovered around freezing Saturday evening, but inside the Lone Peak volleyball team was red hot, defeating Shields Valley in three straight sets.

Lone Peak set the tone early, winning the first set 25-19 and never trailing by more than two points. The second set was more of the same as the Lady Big Horns broke an early 3-3 tie and led for the remainder of the set en route to a 25-17 victory.

Shields Valley freshman Jaeli Jenkins (3) elevates for a spike as Lone Peak senior Dounia Metje (32) and junior Ivy Hicks (24) attempt to block it. Junior Reilly Germain (14) looks on. Lone Peak defeated Shields Valley Saturday night.

Things got interesting in the third set as Lone Peak took a 9-3 advantage out of the gate. It seemed as though the lady Big Horns would run away with the match until the Rebels mounted a gritty comeback. Shields Valley had a 4-point lead late and even had an opportunity at set point three times. Lone Peak was able to stave off the threat, however, and came out on top 28-26 capping off the victory.

Lone Peak senior captain Dounia Metje was a force for the Lady Big Horns, both at the net and serving the ball. She compiled a match-high four aces and two blocks. Sophomore TJ Nordahl led the Lady Big Horns in scoring with seven kills and junior libero Chloe Hammond made her mark defensively with five digs.

On the opposing side, seniors Tori Johnson and Karlee Worthington had five kills apiece for the Rebels. Senior libero Rane Sager had a match-high 10 digs, while Johnson and sophomore Perry Dominick each chipped in a block for Shields Valley.

Collectively the lady Big Horns outpaced the Rebels in nearly every statistical category with the edge in kills, blocks and aces. Shields Valley won the dig battle however, 31 to 16.

Lone Peak Head Coach Missy Botha applauded her team’s focus. “I was impressed with the way they came back even though they lost the lead,” Botha said. “[They] had three set points against them, [but] were able to come back and win the last set.”

Lone Peak is in action next on Oct. 4 when they travel to play White Sulphur Springs.