Lady Big Horns volleyball teams dominate Homecoming matchups

By Doug Hare EBS STAFF

BIG SKY — On Sept. 19, the atmosphere inside the Bough-Dolan Athletic Center was already electric before the Lone Peak High School varsity volleyball team took to the court for their Homecoming matchup against the Sheridan Panthers. The older Big Horns squad had just emerged from the locker room early to help cheer on their junior varsity counterparts to victory in a five-set nail-biter.

“Many times the girls come onto the court fired up—almost too fired up. Once they burn off that initial burst of energy, they settle into Lone Peak volleyball and they play their game,” Coach Missy Botha said. “I have to thank our spirit squad (The Herd) because when you have your peers cheering for you the way they did, it lifts them to play at another level.”

The Lady Big Horns found that next level and won in three straight sets featuring both offensive prowess and strong individual defensive performances. From the start, flawless assists by Ivy Hicks to senior captain Dounia Metje resulted in kills that sparked the rest of the team into high gear.

Coach Botha also praised Chloe Hammond for “once again scooping everything off the floor” and right side hitter Madi Rager for “assaulting Sheridan with some seriously hard serves and hits.”

Consistent passing from Ruth Blodgett and TJ Nordahl’s blocking efforts rounded out the all-around team effort and kept the Sheridan attacks at bay. The convincing win in their Homecoming match will give the 5-2 Big Horns momentum heading into the competitive Manhattan Christian Invitational tournament on Oct. 5.

Sat. Sept. 28 Home vs. Shields Valley 5:30 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 4 Away @ White Sulphur Springs – 5:30 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 5 Away @ Manhattan Christian Invitational – TBD

Tues. Oct. 8 Home vs. Gardiner 5:00 PM / 6:30 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 11 Away @ Manhattan Christian – 6:30 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 18 Away @ Twin Bridges – 6:30 p.m.

Tues. Oct. 22 Away @ Three Forks – 5:30 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 25 Home vs. White Sulphur Springs – 6:30 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 26 Away @ West Yellowstone – 6:30 p.m.

Oct 31-Nov. 2 District Tournament TBD

Nov 7-9 Divisional Tournament TBD

Nov 14-16 State Tournament @ MSU Bozeman TBD