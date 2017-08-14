CONCIERGE AUCTIONS

The last large acreage of developable land in the Rocky Mountains, Yellowstone Preserve, will sell to the highest bidder at auction through global auction firm Concierge Auctions on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Located in Big Sky, the 1,580-acre property is comprised of eight mountain ranches and infrastructure for eight home sites plus a caretaker site. Yellowstone Preserve offers more than 2.5 square miles of mountain views, forest and wildlife; more than 1 mile of Gallatin River frontage; nearly 2 acres bordering Gallatin National Forest; and more than 2 miles adjacent to the Yellowstone Club.

All eight ranches offer unique amenities including panoramic mountain views, abundant wildlife and private trails. The Dunraven Ranch—arguably the best of the collection—offers mountain views in every direction, 309 acres of forest, meadows, talus gardens and Gallatin National Forest access.

Located a short distance from Big Sky Town Center, Big Sky Ski Resort, Moonlight Basin, Spanish Peaks Mountain Club and the Yellowstone Club, the property offers easy access to modern conveniences as well as a variety of outdoor activities including rafting, horseback riding, wildlife watching, and golfing.

“A collection of nine home sites, Yellowstone Preserve is impressive acreage bordering Yellowstone Club, National Forest, and the Gallatin River,” said Exclusive Listing Broker Martha Johnson of The Big Sky Real Estate Co., who has partnered with Concierge Auctions in the past. “It’s arguably one of the last intact large acreage holdings in the Rocky Mountains in the heart of everything wonderful about Big Sky. … As Yellowstone Preserve is not being offered publicly, this auction is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Previously listed for $39.9 million, the property will sell in cooperation with Johnson.

For more information visit conciergeauctions.com/auctions/yellowstone-preserve-big-sky-montana.