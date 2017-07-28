On day one of the 2017 Cycle Greater Yellowstone Tour cyclists will travel the Mesa Falls Scenic Byway toward the Tetons. PHOTO BY GERRIT SU

EBS Staff

The Greater Yellowstone Coalition and West Yellowstone Chamber of Commerce will hold two separate cycling events this year in Yellowstone, offering the chance to experience the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem on two wheels instead of four.

From Saturday, Aug. 19, to Friday, Aug. 25, cyclists will travel 350 miles, completing a loop from West Yellowstone to Driggs, Idaho. The group will travel through Archer and Kilgore in southeast Idaho and finish their tour in West Yellowstone. With six days of riding and an optional rest day in between, the Cycle Greater Yellowstone tour incorporates mileage and elevation gain.

On the second day of riding participants will arrive in Driggs just in time to view the total solar eclipse. The following day cyclists can opt for a rest period or continue on customized routes. The tour will continue the next day.

Capped at 300 cyclists, the Cycle Greater Yellowstone event is full, however a waiting list is available.

On Oct. 7, the annual fall cycle tour from West Yellowstone to Old Faithful will return, hosted by the West Yellowstone Chamber of Commerce and benefiting Yellowstone Forever and the Reid Sanders Memorial Fund, among others. The 20th annual Old Faithful Cycle Tour is comprised of a 60-mile route along the Madison and Firehole rivers, offering breathtaking scenery of Yellowstone in the fall. Pedal past gurgling geysers, bugling elk, and golden aspen trees for a truly unique national park experience.

Shuttles will be available for those who do not wish to ride the entire 60 miles, bicycle mechanics patrol the route and are available to help with flat tires or minor repairs, and two feed stations will be located at Madison Junction and Old Faithful with water and light refreshments.

The tour wraps up with a group dinner from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Povah Community Center. The tour is limited to the first 350 riders that register online and as of July 13, there were about 100 spots still available.

To learn more about the Cycle Greater Yellowstone tour, visit cyclegreateryellowstone.com.

To learn more about the Old Faithful Cycle Tour or to register for the event, visit cycleyellowstone.com.